Last rites of 'Mahabharat' actor Satish Kaul performed in Ludhiana's Model Town

The last rites of actor Satish Kaul who passed away due to COVID-19 related complications, were held in a crematorium in Model town here on Sunday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:02 IST
Veteran actor Satish Kaul (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The last rites of actor Satish Kaul who passed away due to COVID-19 related complications, were held in a crematorium in Model town here on Sunday. As the late actor had tested COVID positive, his last rights were performed with a limited number of people in attendance.

The late actor's sister Satya Devi and her son said that Satish has died due to illness caused by COVID-19, because of which the funeral has been done today. They also stated that earlier, Satish used to get calls of many stars and post his demise, none of them called. Satya's son said that the government has definitely provided help but no assistance was given by any of the actors.

On Saturday, veteran actor Satish Kaul who essayed the role of Lord Indra in the popular TV show 'Mahabharata' and who acted in around 300 Punjabi and Hindi films passed away due to Covid-19 related complications. Among his movies include 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha' and 'Aunty No 1'. Apart from 'Mahabharat' Kaul was seen in the Doordarshan series 'Vikram Aur Betaal.'

Satish breathed his last at the Bhagwan Ram Charitable Hospital in Ludhiana. He was 74. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

