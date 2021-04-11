Left Menu

'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to late scribe Anne Beatts, DMX

Popular American TV show 'Saturday Night Live' paid photographic tribute to writer Anne Beatts and rapper DMX, both of whom died this week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:08 IST
'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to late scribe Anne Beatts, DMX
Still showed by SNL (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Popular American TV show 'Saturday Night Live' paid photographic tribute to writer Anne Beatts and rapper DMX, both of whom died this week. According to Deadline, Beatts, one of the late-night sketch show's original writers, died on Wednesday at the age of 74. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

Beginning her career in comedy writing at 'National Lampoon magazine', Beatts wrote for 'SNL' for five seasons, between 1975 and 1980. In concert with her writing partner Roshie Shuster, she created such beloved characters as nerdy high schoolers Todd DiLaMuca and Lisa Loopner (played by Bill Murray and Gilda Radner), Laraine Newman's Shirley Temple-like child psychiatrist and the lustful Uncle Roy (Buck Henry), among others. Earning an Emmy and five nominations for her writing on 'SNL', Beatts also created the 1982 comedy series 'Square Pegs', and wrote on such SNL-related projects as 'Saturday Night Live 25'. Later in Saturday's show SNL honoured DMX, who passed on Friday, after suffering a heart attack, following a reported drug overdose. The iconic rapper and actor was 50 years old, reported Deadline.

Launching into his career in the early '90s, DMX released seven studio albums, including 'It's Dark and Hell Is Hot' (1998), 'Flesh of My Flesh', 'Blood of My Blood' (1998), '...And Then There Was X'(1999), 'The Great Depression' (2001), 'Grand Champ' (2003), 'Year of the Dog... Again' (2006) and 'Undisputed' (2012). The three-time Grammy nominee's sole appearance as SNL's musical guest was on February 12, 2000, on an episode hosted by Julianna Margulies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

The killing of four persons in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday calling it a genocide while Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning he...

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of nuclear terrorism, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perp...

Sudan to get $400 mln from Saudi Arabia, UAE for agriculture - SUNA

Sudan will receive 400 million from Saudi Arabia and UAE to fund agricultural production inputs for this years summer and winter seasons, the state-news agency SUNA said on Sunday.Saudi Arabia has committed to investing 3 billion in a joint...

At least four migrants found dead on boat off Canary Islands

At least four people were found dead on a migrant boat off the Canary Island of El Hierro on Sunday, the Spanish Red Cross said. The vessel was spotted by a fishing boat around 120 miles 193 km to the south of El Hierro, one of the smallest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021