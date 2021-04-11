Left Menu

French audiences develop a taste for window theatre

Organisers implored the audience to stand well apart to avoid trouble with police. "It's an act of defiance to say 'we're here, we're ready to perform anywhere'," Cagnat said after an hour-long performance of "Amnesiacs Haven't Experienced Anything Unforgettable" based on the book by French writer Herve Le Tellier.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:42 IST
French audiences develop a taste for window theatre

French actress Isabelle Cagnat is pining to get back on stage once the pandemic is over, but on Sunday she had to be content with performing from behind the windows of a fashion boutique. Outside the hip apparel store in central Paris, a small crowd of several dozen people gathered under a cold grey sky, some passers-by, others who had seen notices on social media. Organisers implored the audience to stand well apart to avoid trouble with police.

"It's an act of defiance to say 'we're here, we're ready to perform anywhere'," Cagnat said after an hour-long performance of "Amnesiacs Haven't Experienced Anything Unforgettable" based on the book by French writer Herve Le Tellier. "(It's) to show that in life we need art, we need to think, to dream, to cry. You could see the audience was emotional. Everyone misses the theatre."

Theatres, cinemas, art galleries and other cultural spaces have been shut since October and with France in a third nationwide lockdown as coronavirus infections sweep Europe, it is unclear when they will reopen. In the street, the audience depended on a speaker to convey the lines of Cagnat and her co-performer Etienne Coquereau.

Inside the boutique, Coquereau said, any intimacy was reduced by the wall of glass that separated her from the audience, but there was still a connection. "We had their expressions, their luminous faces, full of joy that you could see," the 62-year-old said.

Coquereau said it was time the authorities allowed theatres to re-open with social distancing measures in place - a sentiment shared by some in their audience. "This was a a magical moment, with everything going on," said paramedic Jean-Michel Petit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

The killing of four persons in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday calling it a genocide while Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning he...

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of nuclear terrorism, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perp...

Sudan to get $400 mln from Saudi Arabia, UAE for agriculture - SUNA

Sudan will receive 400 million from Saudi Arabia and UAE to fund agricultural production inputs for this years summer and winter seasons, the state-news agency SUNA said on Sunday.Saudi Arabia has committed to investing 3 billion in a joint...

At least four migrants found dead on boat off Canary Islands

At least four people were found dead on a migrant boat off the Canary Island of El Hierro on Sunday, the Spanish Red Cross said. The vessel was spotted by a fishing boat around 120 miles 193 km to the south of El Hierro, one of the smallest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021