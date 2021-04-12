Left Menu

Sally Phillips to lead Australian comedy movie ‘How to Please a Woman’

The movie also features Alexander England, Caroline Brazier, Tasma Walton, Roz Hammond, Cameron Daddo and Josh Thomson.

British actor Sally Phillips is set to star in Australian comedy film ''How to Please a Woman'', with Renee Webster attached to direct.

Webster, known for directing Australian Broadcasting Corporation series “The Heights” and “Itch'', has also written the screenplay.

According to Variety, the film is touted to be a warmhearted look at sexuality and vulnerability at all stages of life.

It features Phillips as a 50-something woman who has the inspired idea of launching an all-male house-cleaning service. But she must ask herself questions when the business grows out of control.

“This (is a) more-than-funny liberation story for women who have been afraid to ask for what they want – at home, at work and in the bedroom,” said Phillips , whose film credits include all the three ''Bridget Jones'' movies and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies''. “It’s exciting that intimate female tales like this one are now being developed, financed and brought to the screen,'' she added.

Production is set to commence next week in Perth, West Australia.

''The Furnace'' actor Erik Thomson is playing the male lead. The movie also features Alexander England, Caroline Brazier, Tasma Walton, Roz Hammond, Cameron Daddo and Josh Thomson.

Tania Chambers of Feisty Dame Productions is set to produce along with Such Much Films' Judi Levine. PTI SHD SHD

