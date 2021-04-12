Twinkla Khanna confirms Akshay Kumar's return from hospital post COVID-19 treatment

Superstar Akshay Kumar has come back home from the hospital post his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, confirmed on Monday. In an Instagram post, Khanna shared that the 53-year-old actor is doing fine. ''Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell,'' she wrote alongside a caricature of the couple. Kumar tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month. A day after sharing his diagnosis the actor announced that he was getting admitted to a city hospital here as a precautionary measure.

The actor tested positive for the virus five days after starting the shoot of his action adventure drama ''Ram Setu''.

Apart from Kumar, as many 45 crew members working on the film had tested positive for COVID-19.

