Left Menu

Twinkla Khanna confirms Akshay Kumar's return from hospital post COVID-19 treatment

Superstar Akshay Kumar has come back home from the hospital post his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, confirmed on Monday. In an Instagram post, Khanna shared that the 53-year-old actor is doing fine.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:26 IST
Twinkla Khanna confirms Akshay Kumar's return from hospital post COVID-19 treatment

Superstar Akshay Kumar has come back home from the hospital post his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, confirmed on Monday. In an Instagram post, Khanna shared that the 53-year-old actor is doing fine. ''Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell,'' she wrote alongside a caricature of the couple. Kumar tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month. A day after sharing his diagnosis the actor announced that he was getting admitted to a city hospital here as a precautionary measure.

The actor tested positive for the virus five days after starting the shoot of his action adventure drama ''Ram Setu''.

Apart from Kumar, as many 45 crew members working on the film had tested positive for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Nykaa Fashion acquires Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, a multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, on Monday said it has acquired online jewellery brand Pipa Bella.With Pipa Bella, NykaaFashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories, a sta...

Gauteng continue to conduct law enforcement operations for road safety

Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to reinforce law enforcement operations in the province following a high number of reported fatal crashes that led to major loss of lives during the Easter weekend.The Gauteng Traffic Police has adopted ...

Lumos Health Accelerator Onboards Startups in Early Cancer Detection and Advanced Cancer Prognostics

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Lumos, a premier Healthcare speed scaling program, today announced the addition of Onward Assist and ErlySign to its speed scaling program. The startups were selected after a careful evaluation of their tech...

Mahindra Thar crosses 50k booking mark in six month of launch

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Monday said all new Thar has crossed 50,000 bookings, within just six months of its launch.With its design, performance, off-road capability, everyday-comfort, technology and safety, the all-new Thar continues to at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021