My Hero Academia Chapter 309: Will Deku win the battle against Mascular?

My Hero Academia Chapter 309 will release next week without any manga break. Last week there was a break due to the sickness of the writer and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi.

My Hero Academia Chapter 309 will come with an interesting storyline. The fight between Deku and Muscular will continue in the upcoming chapter. In the last chapter Duku has displayed his excellent fighting skills and his control over the power. It seems Deku can easily become No. 1 Pro Hero.

Deku is trying to find his new quirks as supporting tools, reported Blocktoro. He is trying for Float as a Jetpack, Blackwhip as a rope, Smokescreen as smoke bombs, Danger Sense as radios, and so on.

The 6th OFA user already advised him that using quirks could be dangerous. Instead, he can use those as supporting tools in the battle. In My Hero Academia Chapter 309, fans would read Deku using same concept to fight against Muscular.

Furthermore, according to manga theories, My Hero Academia Chapter 309 would also show Deku with the combined power of Superman, Batman and Spider-Man. So it will be quite difficult to defeat him.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 309 will be out on Thursday, April 15. The raws for the manga chapter will come within two to three days.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia chapter 309 is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 18, 2021 and will be available to the readers after 11 am EST.

