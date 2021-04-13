Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 309: Will Deku win the battle against Mascular?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:13 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 309: Will Deku win the battle against Mascular?
The fight between Deku and Muscular will continue in the upcoming chapter. Image Credit: YouTube / Turtle Quirk

My Hero Academia Chapter 309 will release next week without any manga break. Last week there was a break due to the sickness of the writer and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi.

My Hero Academia Chapter 309 will come with an interesting storyline. The fight between Deku and Muscular will continue in the upcoming chapter. In the last chapter Duku has displayed his excellent fighting skills and his control over the power. It seems Deku can easily become No. 1 Pro Hero.

Deku is trying to find his new quirks as supporting tools, reported Blocktoro. He is trying for Float as a Jetpack, Blackwhip as a rope, Smokescreen as smoke bombs, Danger Sense as radios, and so on.

The 6th OFA user already advised him that using quirks could be dangerous. Instead, he can use those as supporting tools in the battle. In My Hero Academia Chapter 309, fans would read Deku using same concept to fight against Muscular.

Furthermore, according to manga theories, My Hero Academia Chapter 309 would also show Deku with the combined power of Superman, Batman and Spider-Man. So it will be quite difficult to defeat him.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 309 will be out on Thursday, April 15. The raws for the manga chapter will come within two to three days.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia chapter 309 is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 18, 2021 and will be available to the readers after 11 am EST.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 307 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump and MangaPlus official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on manga and anime series.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updated on Japanese manga and anime series.

Also Read: Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'Court' actor Vira Sathidar dies of coronavirus complications

Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film Court, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 related complications.Sathidar, 62, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Nagpur after he contracted the coronaviru...

Singapore's Pine Labs acquires Malaysia-based e-commerce platform Fave in $45 mln deal

Singapore-incorporated merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has acquired e-commerce and fintech firm Fave in a cash and equity deal valued at over 45 million, for joint global expansion, the companies said on Tuesday. In a joint statement, ...

Celebs to blame for bed shortage at Mumbai hospitals: Minister

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday accused celebrities and cricketers of allegedly occupying beds in major hospitals despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus infection.Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, who is the guardian mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021