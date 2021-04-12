Left Menu

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Attack on Titan ended with Chapter 139 in Volume 34, resolving most of the leftover cliffhangers. Image Credit: Twitter / Attack on Titan

One of the popular Japanese manga series of all time, Attack on Titan has wrapped up its story in Chapter 139. The last chapter was released on Friday, April 9, 2021, closing the hit series that have been running for the past 12 years.

In an interview with the Japanese entertainment news website Comic Natalie, the artist Hajime Isayama said, "I've been saying for the last eight years that I'd finish [Attack on Titan] in three years, and finally, it seems like it will be completed."

Attack on Titan ended with Chapter 139 in Volume 34, resolving most of the leftover cliffhangers. The manga portrays a civilization inside three walls, the last location where humans still live. Over one hundred years ago, humanity was driven to the brink of extinction after the emergence of humanoid giants called Titans, who attack and eat humans on sight.

The last remnants of humanity retreated behind three concentric walls and enjoyed nearly a century of peace. To combat Titans, the nation's military employs Vertical Maneuvering Equipment, a set of waist-mounted grappling hooks and gas-powered propulsion enabling immense mobility in three dimensions.

The story revolves around a boy named Eren Yeager, who lives in the town of Shiganshina, located on the edge of Wall Maria, the outermost of three circular walls protecting humanity from Titans. He fights against creatures known as Titans that have overrun the world.

The last chapter received mixed reactions from fans. Many fans are disappointed by the ending of Attack on Titan.

A fan wrote, "Truly one of the worst endings ever made." Echoing his views, another reader comments, "It could have become an excellent work, but this ending is a pity." One of the fans went a step to further to criticize the last chapter "with trash ending."

However, many readers are happy that the last chapter has cleared all the cliffhangers. A reader wrote, "Attack on Titan chapter 139 was an absolute master class. Isayama didn't disappoint. Attack on Titan is the greatest completed series I have ever read. Shingeki no Kyojin, is 10/10 masterpiece."

Another reader comments, "To give some clarification as to why I found the last chapter so good, last week's episode of our podcast we made predictions on what we expected and wanted to happen. Most of which actually happened. Since my expectations were met, of course I loved it."

Some readers praised the overall story. One said, "Truly one of the greatest stories ever told..#ThankYouIsayama for 'Attack on Titan.'" As expected, some readers said they will miss the series and cherish the experience for years to come.

One reader wrote, "Thank you for creating my comfort character, Levi Ackerman and for giving him a remarkable end. I still can't believe that the manga ended. It's a bittersweet feeling. Attack On Titan will always hold a special place in my heart."

Stay tuned to get more updates on Japanese manga and anime series.

