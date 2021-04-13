Sweet Home Season 2: Will it finally happen before 2022?

Netflix K-Drama, Sweet Home is not yet renewed for a Season 2 but fans are ardently waiting for the apocalyptic horror series. There are many leftover cliffhangers, which fans want to know in Season 2.

Sweet Home revolves around a high school student, Cha Hyun-soo (played by Song Kang) shifted to a new apartment 1410 in Green Home after the death of his family in a car accident. His life was disrupted in the new apartment. There he found a human turn into a dreadful monster. Cha Hyun-soo and the other residents are trying to survive.

The first season left many unanswered questions. Whether Lee Eun-hyuk (Lee Do-hyun) is dead or alive as he was seen buried under the rubble of the apartment block. What will happen to Sang-Wook (Lee Do-hyun) who was seeing death in the pool? Will the military save the remaining survivor from turning into monsters?

According to What's on Netflix, filming on Sweet Home took 8 months, so there is a chance, pending a renewal, that the show could be back in 2022. In major cases, Netflix takes time to announce next season until they get good feedback on the first season's performance.

If we look at the performance of the South Korean Drama, it recorded over 1.2 billion online views after its release on December 18, 2020. After the third day of release, Sweet Home ranked first in eight regions and was within the top ten in forty-two regions. It topped the first position in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

If Sweet Home returns for Season 2, it seems Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-young will return to reprise their roles. Some new faces will take entry to this spine-chilling South Korean drama series. Currently, Sweet Home Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean drama series.

