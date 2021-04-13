Left Menu

Killing Eve Season 4 final episode will premiere in 2022, confirms BBC America

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:47 IST
Killing Eve Season 4 final episode will premiere in 2022, confirms BBC America
BBC America also confirmed that the Killing Eve Season 4 would be the last part of the series. Image Credit: Facebook / Killing Eve

The British black comedy-drama spy thriller drama, Killing Eve Season 4 will film anytime in 2021 and will premiere in 2022. The creators have recently given an update on the show via their official Instagram account.

BBC America also confirmed that the Killing Eve Season 4 would be the last part of the series. The hit assassin drama is based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings. The third series premiered on April 12, 2020, for BBC America, and on April 13, 2020, for BBC iPlayer and concluded on May 31, 2020.

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks said in his statement – "Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode."

"Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away," he added.

Jodie Comer (played as Oksana Astankova) and Sandra Oh's (Eve Polastri) outstanding performance had gripped the audience for the last three seasons. Oksana Astankova is a psychopathic and skilled murderer, who becomes obsessed with the MI6 officer who is tracking her whereas Eve Polastri is an agent with MI5 who becomes obsessed with a notorious assassin. She is recruited on an off-the-books basis to the foreign intelligence agency MI6.

"Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!" said Jodie Comer.

Sandra Oh also shared her statement saying "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon."

"I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season," Sandra Oh added.

Fans are excited as Killing Eve was renewed for Season 4 in January last year before the airing of Season 3. The production was postponed in July last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is no official release date for Killing Eve Season 4. We will keep updating on the spy thriller series as soon we get any updates. Stay tuned to get more information on the Hollywood series.

