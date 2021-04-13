Devotees in Punjab offer prayers in gurdwaras on Baisakhi

Devotees across Punjab offered prayers at gurdwaras on the occasion of Baisakhi festival on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baisakhi is one of Punjab's biggest festivals and it marks the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh order) by Guru Gobind Singh. It also marks the onset of the harvest season.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted people on the occasion of the 'Sajna Divas' of the 'Khalsa Panth' and Baisakhi.

''Greetings to Punjabis across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi and Sirjana Diwas of the 'Khalsa Panth'. I pray for another bumper crop this year, may Waheguru resolve the issues of our farmers, protect us from disease and keep us forever in Chardi Kala,'' Amarinder Singh tweeted.

On this auspicious day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh created the 'Order of Khalsa' in Anandpur Sahib by baptising 'Panj Pyaras (beloved ones) belonging to different castes.

The establishment of the 'Khalsa Panth' marked the creation of an egalitarian society, while preaching the wisdom of compassion for mankind, along with communal harmony, he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also greeted people on Baisakhi. PTI CHS VSD HMB

