Lady Whistledown confirms 'Bridgerton' is returning with seasons 3, 4 on Netflix

All the 'Bridgerton' fans have a reason to rejoice as months after Netflix announced the show is returning for season two, Lady Whistledown, on Tuesday revealed that the drama has been renewed for seasons three and four as well.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:21 IST
A still from 'Bridgerton' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

All the 'Bridgerton' fans have a reason to rejoice as months after Netflix announced the show is returning for season two, Lady Whistledown, on Tuesday revealed that the drama has been renewed for seasons three and four as well. The fans of the show have been on their toes since the streamer giant announced in January that 'Bridgerton' is coming back for season two, with the cast expected to return to production in the spring of 2021.

Now piquing the interests of all the fans, Lady Whistledown took to her Instagram handle to announce that not for only season two, the highly popular series on Netflix will also be renewed for seasons three and four. However, while sharing "the most joyous of news" with her dear readers, Whistledown did not disclose any details or dates. But, she hinted that she would have a lot to write about. As she penned in a post shared by Shondaland's Instagram account, "This author shall have to purchase more ink...", according to E! News.

Netflix has already announced in January that just like in the Julia Quinn books, the upcoming chapter will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey). While Bailey didn't reveal too much about the upcoming season, he did drop one hint. "I'll say this," he told the magazine. "Watch out for bees."

Earlier this month, the show hogged headlines when Lady Whistledown announced that the show's lead man Rege Jean Page who played the Duke of Hastings will be leaving the show post-season one. This disheartening news for all the fans was also shared by the series official social media handles. E! News reported that Jonathan Bailey who played Anthony Bridgerton is the show indicated that several new characters will be introduced in the second season. Charithra Chandran, for instance, will play Edwina Sharma, and Simone Ashley will portray Kate Sharma. Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young are also joining the cast as Mary Sharma, Theo Sharpe and Jack, respectively.

Some of the show's stars, other than Rege Jean Page, however, will not be returning in the upcoming seasons. (ANI)

