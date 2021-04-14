Left Menu

Jennifer Aniston's rep denies reports of actor's adoption plans

American actor Jennifer Aniston's representative recently set the record straight after reports circulated that the 'Friends' star is reportedly in the process of adopting a child.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 09:24 IST
Jennifer Aniston's rep denies reports of actor's adoption plans
Jennifer Aniston (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jennifer Aniston's representative recently set the record straight after reports circulated that the 'Friends' star is reportedly in the process of adopting a child. Fox News quoted a report by People magazine that the 52-year-old actor made a personal announcement to her co-stars during the taping of the 'Friends' reunion for HBO Max.

The news was reported that she's in the process of adopting a child. However, Aniston's rep denied the reports to the outlet on Tuesday, calling it a "fabrication." Her team also told TMZ that any so-called announcement is "false" and "never happened."

In 2017, Aniston had a sharp response to those who have posted false rumours about her having her first child. "I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying 'Finally Pregnant!'" she explained to Glamour at the time.

Aniston continued: "I mean, it's like they take a picture of you and create this story. If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you're having a moment of bloat, then there's arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you're pregnant. And it's like, actually no, it's just my body." "Not that it's any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one's business except the couple or individual that's going through it," she added.

The 'Murder Mystery' star- along with her original castmates Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow - are currently taping the long-awaited 'Friends' special at the show's original soundstage on the Warner Bros. studio lot, People magazine reported. The much-loved sitcom 'Friends' ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket Legend Steyn Gun Fired Up to Win With Parimatch

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- Parimatch, a leading betting holding and entertainment brand, is proud to announce the release of cricket legend Dale Steyns first video collaboration with the company. Mr. Steyn and Parimatch ...

India reports 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases, 1,027 deaths

India reported over 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the ...

Burundi refugees in Tanzania living in fear: UN rights experts

Burundi refugees have suffered violations such as arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances, allegedly carried out by the Tanzanian police and intelligence services in cooperation with counterparts in their homeland, they reported.In ad...

SHL's Mobilize Transforms Talent Mobility Forever with the Power of Context

The solution provides more accurate, contextual insights to help organizations make the best talent mobility decisionsone of which is leadership mobility LONDON, April 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- SHL, the global leader in people science and peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021