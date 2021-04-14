Left Menu

Serena Williams signs programming deal with Amazon Studios

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:06 IST
Serena Williams signs programming deal with Amazon Studios

Serena Williams has signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court, the tennis star said.

Williams made the announcement during a conversation with actor Michael B. Jordan that was part of a charitable event organized by Vanity Fair magazine.

The 39-year-old Williams, who ranks second all-time with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, said she hopes to ''bring really special stories to film, and to people's homes.'' Williams, who has limited her schedule in recent years because of injuries and the birth of her daughter, has not played since she lost in the Australian Open semifinals in February to Naomi Osaka, who went on to win the title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket Legend Steyn Gun Fired Up to Win With Parimatch

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- Parimatch, a leading betting holding and entertainment brand, is proud to announce the release of cricket legend Dale Steyns first video collaboration with the company. Mr. Steyn and Parimatch ...

India reports 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases, 1,027 deaths

India reported over 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the ...

Burundi refugees in Tanzania living in fear: UN rights experts

Burundi refugees have suffered violations such as arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances, allegedly carried out by the Tanzanian police and intelligence services in cooperation with counterparts in their homeland, they reported.In ad...

SHL's Mobilize Transforms Talent Mobility Forever with the Power of Context

The solution provides more accurate, contextual insights to help organizations make the best talent mobility decisionsone of which is leadership mobility LONDON, April 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- SHL, the global leader in people science and peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021