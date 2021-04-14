Left Menu

Myanmar activists stage "bloody" protests against military

Activists called for what they dubbed a bloody paint strike and people responded with red smeared on roads, on signs outside government offices, and on T-shirts, according to pictures posted on social media. Some people marched with signs calling for the release of the leader of the ousted government, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. She has been detained since the Feb. 1 coupon various charges including violating an official secrets act that could see her imprisoned for 14 years.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:18 IST
Myanmar activists stage "bloody" protests against military
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar splashed the color red on Wednesday, the second day of the traditional new year holiday, in the latest phase of their campaign to restore democracy. Activists called for what they dubbed a bloody paint strike and people responded with red smeared on roads, on signs outside government offices, and T-shirts, according to pictures posted on social media.

Some people marched with signs calling for the release of the leader of the ousted government, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. She has been detained since the Feb. 1 coupon various charges including violating an official secrets act that could see her imprisoned for 14 years. Her lawyers have denied the charges against her.

"Please save our leader - future - hope," read a sign with a picture of Suu Kyi held by a young woman marching in the second city of Mandalay, according to a picture published by the Mizzima news service. The five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, began on Tuesday but pro-democracy activists canceled the usual festivities, which include high-spirited water throwing in the streets, to focus on their campaign against the generals who seized power.

The military says the protests are petering out. Activists have planned different shows of defiance every day over the holiday, which ends on Saturday. The coup has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps toward democracy with daily protests and strikes by workers in many sectors that have brought the economy to a standstill.

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday it feared that the military clampdown on the protests risked escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the "slaughter". A Myanmar activist group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, says the security forces have killed 710 protesters since the ouster of Suu Kyi's government.

The coup has also rekindled hostilities in old wars between the military and ethnic minority forces fighting for autonomy in border regions. Government forces suffered heavy casualties in an assault on ethnic Kachin forces in the north, Myanmar Now media group reported.

A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong university's guidelines on security law stoke fears over freedoms

Hong Kongs most prestigious university has recommended that a group be set up to protect academic freedom ... in conformity with national security law NSL provisions, according to a letter sent to senior faculty staff seen by Reuters.The Un...

Swimming-Australia ramps up Olympic preparations at national trials

Australian swimming will check its progress in the leadup to the Olympics at national championships on the Gold Coast this week with swimmers adapting to the Tokyo Games scheduling. Competition gets underway later on Wednesday with the heat...

Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus. Bhatt had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 and was under home quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram...

S.Korea aims to fight Japan's Fukushima decision in world tribunal

South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered officials on Wednesday to explore petitioning an international court over Japans decision to release water from its Fukushima nuclear plant, his spokesman said, amid protests by fisheries and envir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021