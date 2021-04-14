Mark Hamill, Bert Kreischer to lead Legendary Pictures movie 'The Machine'

''Star Wars'' actor Mark Hamill is set to collaborate with comedian Bert Kreischer on Legendary Pictures upcoming movie inspired by the latter's real-life adventures and subsequent breakout stand-up routine titled ''The Machine''. According to Variety, the genre-bending comedy is described as ''The Hangover'' meets ''Midnight''.

Peter Atencio, known for ''Key & Peele and ''Keanu'', is directing. “The Machine'' movie will see Kreischer catching up with his drunken past 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those he wronged two decades ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

Kreischer and Judi Marmel are producing the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)