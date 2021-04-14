Left Menu

McKenna Grace, Lexi Underwood board cast of Disney Plus anthology series ‘Just Beyond’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:56 IST
McKenna Grace, Lexi Underwood board cast of Disney Plus anthology series ‘Just Beyond’

Actors McKenna Grace, Lexi Underwood and Nasim Pedrad are set to star in the upcoming Disney Plus anthology series “Just Beyond''.

According to Variety, Grace and Underwood will feature in their own individual episodes.

Pedrad will be joining Grace in a supporting role.

Details of the two episodes are being kept under wraps, but filmmaker Marc Webb will serve as the director on both.

The horror comedy show is an adaptation of the RL Stine graphic novel series from Boom! Studios.

It is being written by Seth Grahame-Smith, who is also serving as the showrunner on the project.

Like Stine's classic ''Goosebumps'' book series, ''Beyond'' is also an anthology of spooky and chilling stories made for the middle-grade set.

The eight-episode series started production on its first installment in Atlanta, Georgia last month.

Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are executive producing through their KatzSmith Productions, alongside Aaron Schmidt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says Chinese climate envoy to hold talks with Kerry on COP 26

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Chinas special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, will meet with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Shanghai.At the meeting, the two will exchange views on COP 26, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the...

Oberoi Group inks pact with EESL to further sustainability initiatives

The Oberoi Group has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with state-run EESL to further its sustainability initiatives. With the aim to augment its sustainability initiatives, The Oberoi Group has signed an MoU with Energy Efficiency Pr...

57th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations: Song Joong-ki, Kim Soo-hyun & more in the list

Nominations for South Koreas much-talked-about entertainment awards, namely the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards were revealed on April, 2021. The increasing popularity of K-Dramas and South Korean movies across the world means that this years Bae...

Gorkhaland demand takes back seat as GJM factions fight for political supremacy

With the two factions of the GJM one led by Bimal Gurung and the other by his former deputy Binay Tamang fighting for supremacy in the Darjeeling Hills, the imbroglio over Gorkhaland has taken a back seat this election, as key stakeholders ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021