McKenna Grace, Lexi Underwood board cast of Disney Plus anthology series ‘Just Beyond’

Actors McKenna Grace, Lexi Underwood and Nasim Pedrad are set to star in the upcoming Disney Plus anthology series “Just Beyond''.

According to Variety, Grace and Underwood will feature in their own individual episodes.

Pedrad will be joining Grace in a supporting role.

Details of the two episodes are being kept under wraps, but filmmaker Marc Webb will serve as the director on both.

The horror comedy show is an adaptation of the RL Stine graphic novel series from Boom! Studios.

It is being written by Seth Grahame-Smith, who is also serving as the showrunner on the project.

Like Stine's classic ''Goosebumps'' book series, ''Beyond'' is also an anthology of spooky and chilling stories made for the middle-grade set.

The eight-episode series started production on its first installment in Atlanta, Georgia last month.

Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are executive producing through their KatzSmith Productions, alongside Aaron Schmidt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)