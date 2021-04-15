Left Menu

Katy Perry dishes on her relationship with Orlando Bloom's ex wife Miranda Kerr

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry who is engaged to English actor Orlando Bloom recently opened up about her relationship with Bloom's ex-wife and supermodel Miranda Kerr.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:59 IST
Katy Perry dishes on her relationship with Orlando Bloom's ex wife Miranda Kerr
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry who is engaged to English actor Orlando Bloom recently opened up about her relationship with Bloom's ex-wife and supermodel Miranda Kerr. According to Fox News, the 36-year-old pop star has an infant daughter, Daisy, with Bloom, while Kerr shares her 10-year-old son, Flynn, with the actor.

The 'Roar' songstress and Kerr spoke on Instagram Live Tuesday about their blended family. "One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son [Flynn] comes home with them in his backpack," Perry said while helping Kerr promote her KORA Organics skincare line.

The 37-year-old model said, "The kids are my number one love. It is just the best thing in the world, being a mom." Perry agreed, "It is the best job. It is the most fulfilling. There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for, like, bam!"

During the virtual conversation between the two, the 'Dark Horse' songstress described how she used to feel fulfilled in her career by performing but says motherhood has changed her perspective on life. "The love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn't based on what you have, what you do not have, what career, what product and that's definitely made me feel so full to know that there's this unwavering and unconditional love," she described.

Perry continued, "I am so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that because I did not want to miss out on that opportunity... It has been the best thing." Kerr also shares sons 2-year-old Hart and 1-year-old son Myles with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel.

As reported by Fox News, back in November, the former Victoria's Secret model told Drew Barrymore that she adores Perry. "I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing," she gushed. "I am just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I am so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other."

Kerr also touched on co-parenting with Bloom. "We work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family," she said, adding, "We really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn, and I just think that's the most important thing." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brad Pitt exits medical centre in wheelchair post-dentist visit

American actor Brad Pitt was photographed exiting a Beverly Hills medical centre in a wheelchair Wednesday local time, following a reported dental appointment. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old star was spotted riding a wheelchair alon...

Voting begins for first phase of UP Panchayat polls

Voting for the first of the four-phase Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, commenced on Thursday in 18 districts. Polling, with ballot papers, began from 7 am and will go on till 6 pm with COVID-19 protocols in place. Vijay Kumar Mishra, Res...

TSMC's Q1 profit up 19%, beats market estimates

Taiwans TSMC posted a 19.4 rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, Reuters calculations showed, boosted by demand for high-end chips from people splurging on devices during COVID-19 and from Apple Incs new iPhone.Net profit for January-Ma...

Cambodia orders strict 2-week lockdown of Phnom Penh

Cambodias leader ordered a strict stay-at-home two-week lockdown in the capital Phnom Penh starting Thursday to slow a surge in coronavirus cases, warning we will die unless we act responsibly. With the vaccination campaign still at an earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021