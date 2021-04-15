Left Menu

Jessica Simpson's mom opens up about actor's body-shaming struggles

American singer-actor Jessica Simpson in a recent interview shared that she 'wanted to be a recluse' as a result of the constant criticism she was receiving about her weight.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:51 IST
Jessica Simpson's mom opens up about actor's body-shaming struggles
Jessica Simpson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-actor Jessica Simpson in a recent interview shared that she 'wanted to be a recluse' as a result of the constant criticism she was receiving about her weight. According to Fox News, the actor's mother Tina Simpson appeared on the talk show 'Today' on Wednesday and relayed to the show that Jessica dealt with so much body shaming in her career that the negativity nearly forced the singer inside for long stretches.

"I have to be honest - to me the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it's unbelievable," "Body-shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that -- or guy. Period," 61-year-old Tina said. She added the negative headlines had exacerbated "all kinds of different emotions and different things" in Simpson's life, which made the mother of three "want to be a recluse, in a lot of ways, and to hide out and not want to get out of her house," Tina explained.

As reported by Fox News, in her recent memoir, 'Open Book,' the 'Irresistible' songstress included a 2009 journal entry in which she shared the remarks she received about an outfit she wore during a concert. Simpson wrote at the time, "Today my heart breaks because people say I'm fat. Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me?"

In recent years, Simpson has appeared to let go of social media hate and negativity towards her weight. After welcoming her third child, a baby girl name Birdie Mae in March 2019, Simpson dropped 100 pounds over the course of a year.

These days, Simpson is married to former NFL star Eric Johnson. They share three children together: daughters 8-year-old Maxwell Drew, 1-year-old Birdie Mae and 7-year-old son, Ace Knute. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN experts urge US to align anti-terrorism programme with international law

Operated by the US State Department, the anti-terrorism programme offers money for information on people outside the country, who the Government has designated as being associated with terrorism, although they have not been charged with any...

UN to launch funding appeal for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following volcano eruption

Didier Trebucq, the UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Caribbean, briefed journalists on response to the growing humanitarian crisis sparked after a long-dormant La Soufrire volcano erupted last week, displacing some 20,000 people...

'Warrior' ordered for season three with HBO Max deal

HBO has signed a deal to renew the former Cinemax series Warrior. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has picked up a third season of the action-drama, which is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. Th...

WPI inflation spikes to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March

The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to over 8-year high of 7.39 per cent in March on rising crude oil and metal prices.Also, the low base of March last year, when the data was computed with a low response rate due to the nationwide ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021