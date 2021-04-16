Left Menu

'Indiana Jones 5': Makers tap Mads Mikkelsen to join star cast

After English actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge was roped in as the female lead in the new 'Indiana Jones' film, the makers have discovered Harrison Ford's next co-star in Mads Mikkelsen, who is set to join the upcoming instalment.

After English actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge was roped in as the female lead in the new 'Indiana Jones' film, the makers have discovered Harrison Ford's next co-star in Mads Mikkelsen, who is set to join the upcoming instalment. According to Fox News, film director James Mangold is taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who actually is filling in as a producer and is very much involved in various elements of the film.

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will join Spielberg as producers. The movie will also have John Williams serving as composer. Williams has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise including its iconic theme. As reported by Fox News, the makers are hoping to kick start the production this summer, with Mangold meeting with another talent for different roles in anticipation of production. Plot details are still vague on what new adventure awaits Jones, as are details behind who Mikkelsen will play. The film is set to bow on July 29, 2022.

Fox News reported that the film marks another major franchise Mikkelsen is boarding after coming on to the "Fantastic Beasts" films; he replaces Johnny Depp as Grindelwald after Depp parted ways with the part earlier this year following his recent legal troubles. Mikkelsen is also coming off probably the best surveys of his profession in the Danish movie 'Another Round,' which got a handful of Oscar designations including Best International Feature and Best Director. At the BAFTAs, where Mikkelsen was assigned for best actor, the film brought home the honour for 'Best Film Not in the English Language'. Next up for him is the 'Riders of Justice.' (ANI)

