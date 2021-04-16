Left Menu

Kingdom Chapter 676: Who will win battle between Kochou & Kanki? Know in detail!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:37 IST
Kingdom Chapter 676: Who will win battle between Kochou & Kanki? Know in detail!
Kanki came with 10,000 soldiers on the battlefield and to confront him Kochou came with 150,000 forces. Image Credit: Instagram / Kingdom Manga

Finally, Kingdom Chapter 676 will be out this week after a break. Fans are eager to know what happens next in the battle of Kochou vs Kanki. Who is going to win the battle?

Kingdom Chapter 676's official English version is set to release on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The scans and the spoilers are already out. The readers can follow online Weekly Young Magazine to read the upcoming chapters of the Japanese manga. There are no other specific apps to publish Kingdom in English for worldwide readers. Kingdom manga is available for purchase on Amazon.

Kanki came with 10,000 soldiers on the battlefield and to confront him Kochou came with 150,000 forces. Evidently, there is a big difference in the number of soldiers between the two teams. Meanwhile, the king of Qin ordered the Great General of Zhao, Kochou to lead the army of 150,000 men to attack Kanki's army.

Besides, Ousen was planning to imprison Heiyou and Bujou but it seems Kanki has a different strategy. He ordered his general to attack Kochou and the army. At the same time, Ousen passes the command to Ouhon and Shin to move on with the left group. However, if Ousen is successful with the plan they are heading with, he can make Zhao surrender, so Kanki and Shin may come out.

"Kanki may be planning to set up Ousen all along. He may later "find a way to slip" so that he can steal the victory and become the victor himself," noted BT.

As the battle continues in Kingdom Chapter 676, we will gradually understand how Kanki is planning to defeat Kochou.

The kingdom is a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. The story of Kingdom is a fictional adaptation of the Chinese history period known as the Warring States period, which ended in 221 BC when Ying Zheng, king of Qin, succeeded in conquering the other states and unifying China.

Kingdom Chapter 676's is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga and anime.

Also Read: Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Why makers are silent regarding production details? Know in detail!

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two people arrested with narcotics in J-K

Two men were arrested with narcotics in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.A police team on routine patrolling at Thanamandi Shahdra road stopped a car for checking. Upon searching the vehicle, around 10 grams of ...

Plea in SC to give COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18 years

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years beacuse of a sudden upsurge in coronavirus cases across the country. The plea filed by advocate Ra...

Multiple U.S. trade partners risk 'manipulator' label in Yellen's first currency report

Taiwan and Thailand risk joining Vietnam and Switzerland in running afoul of U.S. currency manipulation triggers in Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens first foreign exchange report, expected this week, but whether she applies that label is un...

S.Korea's Moon replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat

In a sweeping reshuffle, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced the prime minister and six other cabinet members in a bid to revive his party, after devastating local election defeats, and his policy agenda.Moon named Kim Boo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021