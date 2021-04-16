Kingdom Chapter 676: Who will win battle between Kochou & Kanki? Know in detail!

Finally, Kingdom Chapter 676 will be out this week after a break. Fans are eager to know what happens next in the battle of Kochou vs Kanki. Who is going to win the battle?

Kingdom Chapter 676's official English version is set to release on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The scans and the spoilers are already out. The readers can follow online Weekly Young Magazine to read the upcoming chapters of the Japanese manga. There are no other specific apps to publish Kingdom in English for worldwide readers. Kingdom manga is available for purchase on Amazon.

Kanki came with 10,000 soldiers on the battlefield and to confront him Kochou came with 150,000 forces. Evidently, there is a big difference in the number of soldiers between the two teams. Meanwhile, the king of Qin ordered the Great General of Zhao, Kochou to lead the army of 150,000 men to attack Kanki's army.

Besides, Ousen was planning to imprison Heiyou and Bujou but it seems Kanki has a different strategy. He ordered his general to attack Kochou and the army. At the same time, Ousen passes the command to Ouhon and Shin to move on with the left group. However, if Ousen is successful with the plan they are heading with, he can make Zhao surrender, so Kanki and Shin may come out.

"Kanki may be planning to set up Ousen all along. He may later "find a way to slip" so that he can steal the victory and become the victor himself," noted BT.

As the battle continues in Kingdom Chapter 676, we will gradually understand how Kanki is planning to defeat Kochou.

The kingdom is a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. The story of Kingdom is a fictional adaptation of the Chinese history period known as the Warring States period, which ended in 221 BC when Ying Zheng, king of Qin, succeeded in conquering the other states and unifying China.

Kingdom Chapter 676's is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

