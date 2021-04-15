Left Menu

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Why makers are silent regarding production details? Know in detail!

Updated: 15-04-2021
Arthdal Chronicles Season 2
Netflix’s Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is likely to begin from where the first season ended. Image Credit: YouTube / K Love Updates

The South Korean television series Arthdal Chronicles was renewed for a Season 2 on February 12, 2020. Despite the renewal, the show's filming could not start due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 11, 2020, the production was officially postponed until further notice. And as if that wasn't enough, Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 was excluded from Netflix's 2021 lineup.

After its 2019 debut, Arthdal Chronicles has kept the fans waiting for the next season for nearly two years now. Currently, the show's creators are silent about its filming. They haven't given an update on the production for a long time, which is why some of the viewers wondering if Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 has been canceled.

We still don't see a reason why the show would be canceled. On the contrary, the makers have already confirmed that Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 would return with all of its main actors. This means that we can expect to see Jang Dong-gun (as Ta-gon), Song Joong-ki (Eun-seom and Saya), Kim Ji-won (Tan-ya), and Kim Ok-vin (Tae Al-ha) in the lead roles.

Netflix's Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is likely to begin from where the first season ended. Arthdal Chronicles portrays the story of a mythical land named Arth that dates back to the Bronze Age. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal are engaged in power struggles, while some encounter love along the way. Eun-seom goes through hardships to bring his tribe back to life and gets to know his true origin in the process.

Critics praised Arthdal Chronicles for its interesting storyline, unique setting, and intriguing visuals. According to Consumer Research Report conducted by the Korean Creative Content Agency, Arthdal Chronicles was the sixth most-watched K-Drama among the U.S viewers. The show also won the highest rating among Korean dramas in cable television in South Korea.

As there are no updates on Arthdal Chronicles Season 2, it's hard to predict its exact release date. But the viewers could expect the second season of the K-Drama by the end of this year or in early 2022.

We will update you as soon we get an announcement from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the South Korean series.

