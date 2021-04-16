Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 12:38 IST
Actor Vivekh hospitalised

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh was hospitalised here on Friday, film industry sources said.

The comedian, who had taken the COVID vaccine on Thursday, ''fainted'' and was rushed to a private hospital, the sources said without elaborating.

Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

