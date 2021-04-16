Actor Vivekh hospitalised

Actor Vivekh hospitalisedPTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-04-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 12:38 IST
Popular Tamil actor Vivekh was hospitalised here on Friday, film industry sources said.
The comedian, who had taken the COVID vaccine on Thursday, ''fainted'' and was rushed to a private hospital, the sources said without elaborating.
Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar.
