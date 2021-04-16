Harmanpreet Kaur recovers from COVID-19
Indian womens T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday announced that she has recovered from COVID-19.Harmanpreet had tested positive and made it public on March 30. Harmanpreet had injured herself in the ODI home series against South Africa last month and missed the following T20s.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:23 IST
Indian women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday announced that she has recovered from COVID-19.
Harmanpreet had tested positive and made it public on March 30. After more than two weeks, her RT-PCR report has come negative.
''Happy to inform you all that I have tested -ve & I'm feeling better. My only message to y'all is to take care & be extra careful. The virus is real & it's dangerous. Follow all the protocols set up by the authorities. Wishing strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight,'' Harmanpreet tweeted. Harmanpreet had injured herself in the ODI home series against South Africa last month and missed the following T20s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South
- Harmanpreet
- Harmanpreet Kaur
- Africa
- RT-PCR
- T20s
- Indian
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Young Africans go online to preserve local languages, fight COVID-19
Central African Republic: Rights experts concerned over ‘Russian advisers’ and close contacts with UN peacekeepers
African qualifier re-scheduled after COVID-19 test dispute
Mastercard to invest about Rs 733 cr in Airtel Africa’s mobile money biz
Pfizer COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant