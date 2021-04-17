Left Menu

FACTBOX-The 30 mourners at Prince Philip's funeral

Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of the queen's sister Princess Margaret, and her husband Daniel; David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, Margaret's son. Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, the queen's cousin; Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, the queen's cousin.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 04:32 IST
FACTBOX-The 30 mourners at Prince Philip's funeral

Only 30 mourners will be able to attend the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip on Saturday because of restrictions in England to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here is a list of those who will be in the congregation of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the ceremonial royal funeral service for Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died last week aged 99.

ROYAL FAMILY: Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Charles; Princess Anne; Prince Andrew; Prince Edward - the children of the queen and Philip. The children's spouses: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Vice Admiral Tim Laurence; Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The couple's grandchildren: Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate; Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; James, Viscount Severn; Louise Mountbatten-Windsor; Peter Phillips; Zara Tindall and husband Mike; Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank. Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of the queen's sister Princess Margaret, and her husband Daniel; David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, Margaret's son.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, the queen's cousin; Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, the queen's cousin. Princess Alexandra, Lady Ogilvy, the queen's cousin. PHILIP'S FAMILY

Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, Philip's great-nephew; Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, a great-nephew by marriage of Philip's youngest sister; Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, Philip's great-nephew; Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, a close friend of Philip's.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four members of Sikh community among dead in Indianapolis FedEx shooting -group

Four members of the Sikh religious community, three women and one man, were killed in a Thursday night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight workers, a community group and local leader said on Friday. ...

Gunman who killed 8 workers at Indianapolis FedEx site had been detained for mental illness

The gunman who opened fire at a FedEx site in Indianapolis, killing eight workers, then himself, was a 19-year-old former employee with a history of mental illness that led to his detention by law enforcement last year, police and FBI offic...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.NASA rules, Musk says as SpaceX wins 2.9 billion moon lander contractNASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks space company SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021