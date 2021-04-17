FACTBOX-The order of service for Prince Philip's funeral

Left Menu

The small congregation at the funeral of Prince Philip will be asked to remember his kindness, humour and humanity, and the unwavering loyalty he gave to his wife, Queen Elizabeth, according to the order of service.

The small congregation at the funeral of Prince Philip will be asked to remember his kindness, humour and humanity, and the unwavering loyalty he gave to his wife, Queen Elizabeth, according to the order of service. Below are some details about Saturday's funeral as stated in the order of service:

Once the royal family have been seated in St George's Chapel, the choir will sing the Sentences before the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, gives the Bidding. "We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.

"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity. "We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal."

The naval hymn Eternal Father, strong to save, will be sung by the choir, including the line "For those in peril on the sea", reflecting Philip's ties to the navy. The First Lesson, Ecclesiasticus 43. 11-26, will be read by the Dean of Windsor.

The Second Lesson, John 11.21-27 will be read by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The choir will sing Psalm 104 and the Russian Kontakion of the Departed before and after the prayers for Prince Philip.

After the coffin has been lowered into the Royal Vault, Britain's most senior heraldic officer will proclaim Philip's many titles. The Last Post by buglers of the Royal Marines and the naval battlecry Action Stations will then echo around the chapel.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing before the National Anthem is played.

