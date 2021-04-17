Vineet Kumar Singh receives aid from Pankaj Tripathi; says private labs not doing COVID tests

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh on Saturday thanked his ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' co-star Pankaj Tripathi for sending him medicines, after he tweeted that he and his family members were unwell. The ''Mukkabaaz'' star, who is currently in Varanasi, lashed out at the administrative failure amid the current COVID surge in the country.

Singh, 42, took a dig at the political rallies being held despite the alarming rise in COVID cases and said those visuals were shameful at a time when the common man was struggling to live. ''I am in Varanasi. The medicine Fabiflu is not available in the market. Private labs have been unable to conduct COVID-19 test for the past five days. ''What should I give to the sick? Your promises or the videos of the huge crowd at your rallies that you regularly share?... Selfishness makes one blind. Wake up, the common man is dying,'' Singh tweeted in Hindi on Friday.

Hours after his tweet, the actor wrote that he, along with his family and friends, was unwell. Singh didn't specify if he had COVID-19 symptoms. The actor thanked Tripathi for sending him the medicines which he needed and said, while his character in ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' was killed by him, the ''Mirzapur'' star was his saviour in real life. ''Those who have a doubt, some members of my family, friends are unwell. Even I am unwell. We have received the medicine. Thank you, brother Pankaj Tripathi. My character was shot by Sultan in 'Gangs...' but he has sent medicines in real life,'' he added. On Friday, Uttar Pradesh's daily COVID-19 cases surged to a record high of 27,426, taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720. With 103 more fatalities, the death toll climbed to 9,583.

