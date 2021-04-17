Will Hello Me! Season 2 ever happen? What more we know

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:39 IST
Looking at how the first season concluded, it is highly unlikely that Hello Me! will return with a Season 2. Image Credit: Instagram / KBS Drama

Hello Me! premiered in KBS2 and Netflix on February 17, 2021. The K-Drama is based on the novel titled 'Fantastic Girl' written by Kim Hye-Jung and released in 2011. It is a fantasy romantic comedy, which tells the story of a 37-year-old woman named Ban Ha Ni, who is quite frustrated with her life. One day she meets her enthusiastic, passionate and fearless 17-year-old self. After meeting her younger self, she heels her wound and learns how to love again.

After the success of its first season, fans are eager to know if there will be Hello Me! Season 2. The series features Choi Kang-hee, Kim Young-kwang, Choi Seung-hun, Eum Moon-seok, and Kim Sang-woo in the main role.

The first season of the South Korean drama wrapped up on April 8, 2021 and faced criticism for its nonlinear storyline. However, most viewers and fans enjoyed and appreciated the show, thanks to its light comedy and reflection on family.

"Hello, Me is not very creative as its story renders around typical troupe and Kdrama cliches . Its storytelling style also makes it predictable and less suspenseful. The pro side is this makes the drama Light and easy to follow as its development and twist has been foretold (or dropped hints in advance)" as noted MyDramalist.

Looking at how the first season concluded, it is highly unlikely that Hello Me! will return with a Season 2. Besides, if we go by the track record of South Korean dramas, most of them would end its story in a single season. It is very rare for a K-drama to be renewed for another season. It seems Hello Me! is not going to be an exception to that rule. However, some fans believe that a season 2 could be possible since Hello Me! is an important film with a strong message.

By any chance if the makers decide to renew Hello Me! for a Season 2, we can assume it would release in spring 2022. There is no official confirmation on Season 2 renewal. Stay tuned for more updates on South Korean drama.

