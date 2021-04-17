Left Menu

People News Roundup: Helen McCrory has died, says husband Damian Lewis

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:32 IST
People News Roundup: Helen McCrory has died, says husband Damian Lewis

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Mighty' actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

Helen McCrory, the "beautiful and mighty" British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has died of cancer at the age of 52, her husband, Damian Lewis, said on Friday. The shock announcement drew tributes from author JK Rowling, fellow actors including Michael Sheen and from the artistic director at London's National Theatre who hailed McCrory as "unquestionably one of the great actors of her generation".

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kumbh Mela: Plea in SC seeks direction to clear mass gathering from Haridwar

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and others to clear the mass gathering from Haridwar amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and prescribe a safety protocol with respect to people return...

Five people killed as police fire at protesting workers in Bangladesh

At least five people were killed and dozens injured in Bangladesh on Saturday after police opened fire on a crowd of workers protesting to demand unpaid wages and a pay rise at a Chinese-backed power plant, officials and police said. Police...

New rule may force Venezuelan nonprofits to close, opposition says

A new Venezuelan government requirement that non-government organizations disclose lists of their donors and the beneficiaries of their programs will likely force many to stop operating, the opposition said. In a resolution published in the...

National-level boxer turned auto driver trains underprivileged children for free of cost

Former national boxer and a qualified coach from the National Institute of Sports NIS Abid Khan might have turned into an autoloader and driver with sacks in Chandigarh grain market but he vows to train underprivileged children in the local...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021