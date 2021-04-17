Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday said she has recovered from COVID-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus. The 31-year-old actor had opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis on April 5, writing she had ''mild symptoms'' and was under isolation.

Pednekar took to Instagram and shared her latest health update with her fans. ''Am negative but super positive about life,'' she wrote, using hashtags 'No corona', 'healthy and wise' and 'isolation over.' Earlier this month, Pednekar was shooting for Karan Johar-backed film ''Mr Lele'' in the city with actor Vicky Kaushal, who had also contracted the virus. Kaushal tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday. Mumbai reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 5,61,998.

