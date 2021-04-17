Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor daydreams about Rakul Preet Singh in 'Dil Hai Deewana' music video

The music video of the T-series produced song 'Dil Hai Deewana' released on Saturday. The upbeat track featuring Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh gives fans a love story that is filled with fun.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:20 IST
Arjun Kapoor daydreams about Rakul Preet Singh in 'Dil Hai Deewana' music video
Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor in a still from 'Dil Hai Deewana'. Image Credit: ANI

The music video of the T-series produced song 'Dil Hai Deewana' released on Saturday. The upbeat track featuring Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh gives fans a love story that is filled with fun. Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared the music video along with the caption, "Annnnnd it's here guys! The bomb that I have been waiting for is all set to make a blast! #DilHaiDeewana is out now! Tune in now!"

The premise of the video is that Rakul, who only likes bad boys, is the manager of a company where Arjun works and is head over heels in love with her. It then shows him daydreaming about dancing with his lady love throughout various sequences of the video. At the end of the video Arjun, even though a good guy, is able to get a date with Rakul. Regarding the song, it features undertones of Anil Kapoor's popular tune 'Dhina Dhin Da' from the film 'Ram Lakhan' and is overall a catchy and peppy number, well-suited for a Bollywood dance night.

'Dil Hai Deewana', composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, reunites Arjun with his 'Aurangzeb' co-star turned singer, Zara Khan, who has lent the female vocals for the song along with Darshan Raval. The music video of the song has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Earlier, Arjun had shared the teaser of the romantic dance track that was recently shot in Mumbai. He had also later divulged that it was his dream to someday get to work with Darshan, as he had been floored by the singer's performance in 2014 at a popular reality singing show, where Arjun was a guest judge.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Arjun and Rakul will be seen together in the Netflix movie 'Sardar and Grandson', directed by debutante filmmaker Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Apart from that, Arjun who was recently seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring Parineeti Chopra, also has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. Rakul also has an interesting line-up of films like 'MayDay', 'Doctor G' and 'Thank God'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida woman charged for allegedly threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris

A 39-year-old nurse in the US state of Florida has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, according to media reports on Saturday.Niviane Petit Phelps was arrested following an investigation by the US S...

Another boy escapes from Jharkhand remand home

A juvenile offender escaped from a remand home in Jharkhands Palamu district on Saturday, an official said.This is the second such incident in four days as two other detainees ran away from the same Child Improvement Home at Medininagar, he...

US Domestic News Roundup" Musk says 'NASA rules' as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion; Protest in Chicago after killing of 13-yr-old and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.NASA rules, Musk says as SpaceX wins 2.9 billion moon lander contractNASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks space company SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraf...

50 eligible inmates vaccinated at COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail

Around 50 eligible inmates were vaccinated at a COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail by the Delhi Prisons department on Saturday, officials said. A total of 363 inmates have been vaccinated so far in three jails under the Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021