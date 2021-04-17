Left Menu

William, Harry stand apart for Philip's funeral

PTI | Windsor | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:34 IST
Princes William and Harry didn't line up shoulder to shoulder Saturday as they took their places for the procession that will follow Prince Philip's coffin to the church for his funeral.

William and Harry's cousin Peter Phillips stood between the princes as they prepared to escort the coffin to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The arrangement minimized the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers, who have faced strains in their relationship since Harry's decision to step away from royal duties last year.

William, 38, is second in line to the throne. Harry, 36, and his wife, Meghan, last month gave an interview to US television host Oprah Winfrey in which they said royal staffers were insensitive toward Meghan and that an unidentified member of the royal family made racist comments.

