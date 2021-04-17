Left Menu

Queen sits alone at funeral for Prince Philip to set example

Just 30 mourners were allowed to attend the service at St. Georges on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the queen has stayed to avoid getting COVID-19.Other royals who are in family bubbles are sitting together.The service began with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby entering the chapel ahead of the coffin, followed by Philips children and three of his eight grandchildren, as a four-member choir sang I am the resurrection and the life.

PTI | Windsor | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:56 IST
Queen Elizabeth II is sitting alone in the quire of St George's Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years.

Philip, who died April 9 at the age of 99, was being laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition — but also pared down and infused with his own personality. People across Britain have observed one minute of silence in honor of Philip just before his royal ceremonial funeral got under way.

Following strict social distancing rules during the pandemic, the queen set an example even in grief, sitting apart from family members arrayed around the church. Just 30 mourners were allowed to attend the service at St. George's on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the queen has stayed to avoid getting COVID-19.

Other royals who are in family bubbles are sitting together.

The service began with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby entering the chapel ahead of the coffin, followed by Philip's children and three of his eight grandchildren, as a four-member choir sang “I am the resurrection and the life.”

