Left Menu

UP COVID Command Centre employee tells patient to die, audio goes viral

An audio clip of an employee of the Integrated COVID Command Centre of Uttar Pradesh purportedly telling a patient to go and die has gone viral.The patient, Santosh Singh, said he has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath complaining about the employees behaviour.I wrote a letter to the UP Chief Minister regarding the use of unparliamentary language by the helpline staff on Thursday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:12 IST
UP COVID Command Centre employee tells patient to die, audio goes viral
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An audio clip of an employee of the Integrated COVID Command Centre of Uttar Pradesh purportedly telling a patient to go and die has gone viral.

The patient, Santosh Singh, said he has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath complaining about the employee's behaviour.

''I wrote a letter to the UP Chief Minister regarding the use of unparliamentary language by the helpline staff on Thursday. As of now, four members of our family are in isolation (after testing positive for COVID-19),'' said Santosh Singh, the son of former chief of the BJP's Lucknow city unit Manohar Singh.

In his letter to the chief minister, Santosh Singh said they have been in home isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus on April 12.

''On April 15, at 8.14 am, a phone call came from the command centre. A woman asked whether we had downloaded the home isolation app and filled the required details,'' he said.

When he informed the woman that no one had told his family to do so and that no doctor contacted them, the woman got angry and said, ''Jaakar mar jaao. (Go and die). After this, the call was disconnected.'' Singh said, ''This type of language is used with patients. At this point of time, every person is in fear and such things are spoken to the patients. There is no humanity left in the workers, nor there is any fear.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC Chief Justice tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, according to court sources.They said the chief justice is asymptomatic and is otherwise doing fine.Earlier this week, three other judges of ...

BJP-led govt caught off guard again on COVID-19 despite a year to prepare: Sonia

By Siddharth Sharma Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre over its management of COVID-19, saying that the second wave of the pandemic has hit the country with fury and we have been caught off guard again despite a ...

Kumbh Mela: Plea in SC seeks direction to clear mass gathering from Haridwar

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and others to clear the mass gathering from Haridwar amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and prescribe a safety protocol with respect to people return...

Five people killed as police fire at protesting workers in Bangladesh

At least five people were killed and dozens injured in Bangladesh on Saturday after police opened fire on a crowd of workers protesting to demand unpaid wages and a pay rise at a Chinese-backed power plant, officials and police said. Police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021