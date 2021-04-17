UP COVID Command Centre employee tells patient to die, audio goes viral

An audio clip of an employee of the Integrated COVID Command Centre of Uttar Pradesh purportedly telling a patient to go and die has gone viral.

The patient, Santosh Singh, said he has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath complaining about the employee's behaviour.

''I wrote a letter to the UP Chief Minister regarding the use of unparliamentary language by the helpline staff on Thursday. As of now, four members of our family are in isolation (after testing positive for COVID-19),'' said Santosh Singh, the son of former chief of the BJP's Lucknow city unit Manohar Singh.

In his letter to the chief minister, Santosh Singh said they have been in home isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus on April 12.

''On April 15, at 8.14 am, a phone call came from the command centre. A woman asked whether we had downloaded the home isolation app and filled the required details,'' he said.

When he informed the woman that no one had told his family to do so and that no doctor contacted them, the woman got angry and said, ''Jaakar mar jaao. (Go and die). After this, the call was disconnected.'' Singh said, ''This type of language is used with patients. At this point of time, every person is in fear and such things are spoken to the patients. There is no humanity left in the workers, nor there is any fear.''

