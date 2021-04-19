Tribes of Europa Season 2: Release date, cast & what we know further

Netflix's German series Tribes of Europa was released on February 19, 2021. The German Sci-fi, Tribes of Europa directed by Phillip Koch became hugely successful for its captivating storyline. It is easy to see why fans are demanding a renewal of the series. In fact, some fans are expecting that Season 2 will come in spring 2021.

Although Tribes of Europa is yet to be renewed for a Season 2, sources say that Tribes of Europa Season 2 might release in 2022. In general, Netflix announces the renewal of a season a few months' after the closure of its previous season. The streaming giant decides whether to renew a series based on its viewership figures, popularity and success.

Increasing popularity of Tribes of Europa means that Netflix could renew it for a Season 2. The first season received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Here's the official synopsis for Tribes of Europa.

"Tribes of Europa is set in 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe causes the continent to fracture into dystopian warring tribal microstates that vie for dominance over other states. The siblings get caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube."

Season 1 concludes with Kiano killing his father. The youngest sibling Elija loses the Atlantian cube that is used to open up a doorway. It is likely that Tribes of Europa Season 2 will show where the portal is.

If Netflix renews Tribes of Europa for a Season 2, the three siblings Emilio Sakraya (as Kiano), Henriette Confurius (Liv), and David Ali Rashed (Elja) will return to play their roles.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Tribes of Europa Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates Netflix series.

