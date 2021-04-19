The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 will be released on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. And this will be the third last episode of this season. After watching the upcoming two episodes, fans have to wait for a year to get a new season of the show.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 22, titled 'Be There or T-Square,' began with the Laginas returning to the swamp where they found remains of a ship in the previous episode. However, they'd find that the swamp waterlogged from last night's heavy rainfall. Consequently, the team would postpone their digging activities at the swamp for the next spring. Instead, the Laginas would start searching at the stone pathway and find a piece of wood that might date back to the 17th century.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 22, we also saw the Laginas continuing their excavation at the Samuel Ball Foundation. They'd find a metal piece and some wooden materials, which could be relics of a war that are linked somehow to the Nolan's Cross. At the end of Episode 22, the Laginas were convinced that they'd soon find something big in the coming days.

Now that you know the storyline of episode 22, it is time to reveal the episode 23 spoilers.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 is titled "Old Wharf's Tale." The upcoming episode would show the Lagina Brothers discovering a huge wharf in the vicinity of the Oak Island with the help of a local guy. They would probably also find a gold coin there. With all that, the next episode could take us even closer to one of the biggest discoveries of the century.

You can watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 on the History Channel at 9 pm ET on April 20, 2021. A new episode drops on the History channel every Tuesday. If you miss the show, you can watch it on the History Channel's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the upcoming episodes.

Also Read:Alone Season 8 updates: When will it premiere? What we know more!