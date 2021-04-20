Left Menu

Filming 'Mad Max' prequel Furiosa 'biggest pinch-myself moment', says Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who is set to star in the upcoming movie 'Furiosa', a prequel to 'Mad Max

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:49 IST
Chris Hemsworth (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who is set to star in the upcoming movie 'Furiosa', a prequel to 'Mad Max: Fury Road', said that filming the movie was his "biggest pinch-myself moment." According to People Magazine, 'Furiosa', which will be filmed in Hemsworth's native land Australia, along with Anya Taylor-Joy taking over the role from Charlize Theron, will be his "fourth or fifth film" down under.

Hemsworth, during a press conference, said: "It really is, out of everything I have done, the biggest pinch-myself moment, because I have grown up watching it and it's so iconic." He added, "It is a huge honor. A lot of pressure, but exciting pressure that is certainly motivating."

'Furiosa' is set to be the biggest film ever made in Australia, according to the press conference with New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian. It is the latest movie in the 'Mad Max' franchise, with the 2015 outing introducing Theron as Furiosa. Filmmaker George Miller had previously announced Theron would not star in the film after he decided not to use de-aging technology for the role. Instead, Taylor-Joy's casting was announced in October.

After the casting, Taylor-Joy spoke about the movie and working with Miller, saying she had "so many feelings" when the news broke. She said, "It is difficult to put into words, I feel so humbled and grateful. The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, I am so excited to work so hard. I am going to work so hard at this." The 'Emma' star also spoke about taking over the role from Theron. The actor said, "I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her. She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I cannot even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can't be done."

Taylor-Joy added, "The level of commitment by those that have come before me, I endeavor to match that. That makes me really excited. [Charlize is] unbelievable. I have so much respect for the originators of this crazy world." (ANI)

