Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to 'bring back a home' in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' trailer

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday dropped an intriguing trailer of his upcoming comedy-drama 'Sardar Ka Grandson'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:39 IST
Arjun Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to 'bring back a home' in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' trailer
A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday dropped an intriguing trailer of his upcoming comedy-drama 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. The 'Ishaqzaade' star took to Instagram and posted the trailer of the movie that sees Neena Gupta as 'Sardar' and Arjun as her grandson.

The two minutes and thirty-nine seconds trailer sees Arjun in a flashback where he sees an old home, and his voice is in the backdrop of the visual is heard saying, "It isn't difficult to relocate a house, but it is not impossible, and in technical terms, it is known as structural relocation." The frame then changes to the visual of a room where the actor is seen persuading a minister to seek permission to relocate a house.

The house belongs to Sardar (Neena) and is located at her ancestral home in Lahore. Sardar challenges her grandson (Arjun) to take her to Lahore to visit the place where she spent the early days of her life. And, if he does so, she will make him the owner of her business. But when her grandson doesn't get permission to take Sardar to Lahore, he decides to move the ancestral home to Amritsar. He leaves no stone unturned to relocate Sardar's ancestral home in Lahore where their joint family are living now. Grandson does everything possible to fulfil the last wish of her grandmother.

Taking to the caption of the post, Kapoor wrote, #SardarKaGrandsonTrailer. Sardar ka grandson isn't just about bringing back a house, it's about bringing back a home.#SardarKaGrandson." Besides Arjun and Rakul the movie boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Divya Seth in pivotal roles. Directed by Kaashvi Nair, 'Sardar Ka Grandson' was shot amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, according to sources. The release date of the cross-border love story has still been under wraps. The movie will be released on Netflix on May 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Are Human lives not that important for the government: HC asks Centre with regard to scarcity of oxygen in hospitals.

Are Human lives not that important for the government HC asks Centre with regard to scarcity of oxygen in hospitals....

Salesforce partners Nasscom to train 1 lakh individuals on digital skills by 2024

Cloud-based software provider Salesforce on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nasscoms FutureSkills Prime Program, under which one lakh individuals will be trained on digital skills by 2024.Under Salesforces OneIndiaTalent Program, this ...

Govt's failures have turned India from being vaccine leader to vaccine beggar, alleges Cong

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that India has been reduced from being a leader in vaccine production in the world to a vaccine beggar due to the failures of the government.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, India still has no COVID strat...

Ex-CM says PM letting down people during spike in pandemic

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Wednesday charged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with adopting quixotic policies in mitigating the sufferings of the people facing the COVID-19 situation.Addressing a virt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021