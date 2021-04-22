Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital

Left Menu

Ashish, who studied at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, worked in several publications, including the Times of India in Delhi, before moving to Pune.Journalists who worked with him remembered him as a mild-mannered and warm professional who was knowledgeable and well read.The CPIM Politburo issued a statement announcing the death and offering its condolences to the family.We are deeply sorry to announce the passing away this morning 22 April of Ashish Yechury, son of Sitaram Yechury and Indrani Mazumdar.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his son Ashish died of COVID-19 in the morning. Ashish, a journalist by profession who would have celebrated his 35th birthday on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added. They described his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

''It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,'' Yechury said on Twitter. Ashish, who studied at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, worked in several publications, including the Times of India in Delhi, before moving to Pune.

Journalists who worked with him remembered him as a mild-mannered and warm professional who was knowledgeable and well read.

The CPI(M) Politburo issued a statement announcing the death and offering its condolences to the family.

''We are deeply sorry to announce the passing away this morning (22 April) of Ashish Yechury, son of Sitaram Yechury and Indrani Mazumdar. He died of Covid related complications. He was 35 years old.

''The Polit Bureau conveys it deepest condolences to Sitaram and Indrani, his wife Swati, his sister Akhila and all other members of the bereaved family,'' the statement said.

Condolences for the family also poured in on social media as news broke of his death. ''Deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss of Ashish Yechury. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade @SitaramYechury, his family and friends at this difficult time,'' tweeted DMK leader MK Stalin.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was devastated by the news.. “There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time.'' TMC MP Derek O'Brien also offered his condolences.

