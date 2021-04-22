Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar launches Environmental Footprint Calculator on Earth Day

On the ocassion of World Earth Day, Bollywood star and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar along with her Climate Warrior advocacy initiative has joined hands with preloved thrifting store Dolce Vee (from the social enterprise platform SaltScout), and launched the Dolce Vee Environmental Footprint Calculator.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:04 IST
Bhumi Pednekar launches Environmental Footprint Calculator on Earth Day
Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the ocassion of World Earth Day, Bollywood star and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar along with her Climate Warrior advocacy initiative has joined hands with preloved thrifting store Dolce Vee (from the social enterprise platform SaltScout), and launched the Dolce Vee Environmental Footprint Calculator. The 'Durgamati' star's Climate Warrior advocacy initiative has been putting the environment at the forefront while raising awareness and helping people understand how they can lead more climate-friendly lives. And this Earth Day, Bhumi has taken it to the next level, with a novel way for individuals to contribute to significant environmental conservation in a simple and practical way, while also seeing their tangible impact.

For the first time, when you buy a piece of preloved clothing, you will also be able to see the estimated water and carbon savings associated with it. And numbers are real. For instance, the most recent pair of jeans they processed saves an estimated 1826 litres of water, which is about as much as a person drinks in a year, and an estimated 4 kg of carbon dioxide or equivalent greenhouse gases, which is roughly equivalent to driving a car for 23 km - all from buying that single pair preloved over newly manufactured!

The 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' star is leading by example. She will go live on her social media platform for an interactive session to give her fans a live demo of how the calculator works, and fans will be able to send in information on their clothing for a live on-the-spot assessment of the Water and Carbon statistics associated with their own pieces! What's more, Bhumi will be wearing a preloved piece during the session herself! And in the first nationwide call to action of its kind, the 'Bala' star has made it easy for everyone to contribute and be 'Climate Warriors'.

"On Earth Day, I will be giving pieces from my wardrobe a new life with you, and also launch the Dolce Vee Environmental Footprint Calculator so you can see your very real impact by choosing preloved," said Bhumi. She added, "Everyone can be a Climate Warrior with this initiative. If you have good condition clothing and accessories that you'd like to share, you can donate them for a charity sale too! Just DM on the Instagram handle @dolceveelove, and we can sort out doorstep pick up from you, wherever you are across India. What's more, you will even be given an estimate of the water and carbon savings arising from your contribution!"

Bhumi's Climate Warrior initiative had an organic synergy with Dolce Vee, as a brand focused on sustainability. Founder Komal Hiranandani says, "Bhumi's commitment towards environmental conservation is genuine and untiring. We couldn't be prouder to work with her for this launch. She is a true leader in showing us how we can come together to take steps - both big and small - to protect nature, and is constantly seeking to lead the way forward. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Car bombing at hotel in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 11

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotels parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said. Chinas ambassador to Pakistan was staying at the hotel, but wa...

NATO to hold summit in bid to repair U.S. ties amid Russia tensions

The NATO military alliance will hold a summit on June 14 in Brussels, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, in the hope of repairing transatlantic ties under U.S. President Joe Biden amid growing tensions with Russia.After a ...

COVID-19: Kejriwal thanks Centre for raising Delhi's oxygen quota

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the Centre for raising the national capitals medical oxygen quota. He further said the Centre has assured Delhi of providing smooth supply of oxygen to hospitals, adding that Chief Mi...

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last Experts dont know yet because theyre still studying vaccinated people to see when protection might wear off. How well the vaccines work against emerging variants will also determine if, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021