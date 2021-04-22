Left Menu

Jana Kramer seemingly announces split from Mike Caussin

American singer Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin seem to have called off their relationship.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:25 IST
Jana Kramer seemingly announces split from Mike Caussin
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin seem to have called off their relationship. As per Fox News, the 37-year-old country singer and 34-year-old former football pro have had a storied and troubled relationship that appears to be over based on a Wednesday Instagram post from Kramer.

The 'One Tree Hill' actor posted a written message on the social media app, kicking it off with the phrase, "It's time." "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all," she began.

Kramer continued: "I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give." The star assured fans that she still believes "wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding" despite the split after six years of marriage.

"I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful," she added. The 'I Got the Boy' singer finished up: "I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

She added a solitary broken heart emoji, in the subtitle to the post. Fox News revealed that though she didn't specify a split, various outlets, referring to sources, announced that Kramer has indeed filed for divorce.

Kramer and Caussin share two kids: 5-year-old Jolie Rae and 2-year-old Jace Joseph. As per Fox News, they first married in 2015. Kramer revealed a year ago that Caussin had sought legal separation in 2016 while she was competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' and he was in rehab treating his sex addiction, but the two reconciled.

The marriage is Kramer's third. She was previously hitched to Michael Gambino in 2004. In 2010, she wedded Johnathon Schaech, who she separated from the following year. News of the split comes only seven months after the arrival of their book, 'The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully,' which talks about how they bounced back from Caussin's past cheating. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks eye new high on growth hopes, oil ebbs on COVID-19 fears

Global stocks ground higher while oil ebbed on Thursday as investors diverged over whether to bet on economic recovery in the United States and other developed markets or worry about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere.With vac...

Indian footprint expands in UK despite Covid crisis, finds new ‘India Meets Britain Tracker’

The number of Indian companies operating in the UK and their job creation levels have registered growth despite the challenges of Brexit and COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the India Meets Britain Tracker concludes in a report release...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to portray young Smurf in flashback, will it release this year?

Nearly 18 months after the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 5, TNT is finally getting ready for the release of the fifth season. The previous season ended in August 2019. After that, Season 5s filming started but could be continue for long...

Todd Boehly's SPAC to take Vivid Seats public in near $2 bln deal

Online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken public by a Todd Boehly backed blank-check firm, valuing the combined company at 1.95 billion. The deal with Horizon Acquisition Corp will provide 769 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021