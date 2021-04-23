Left Menu

Dr Shashank Shah - The First Bariatric Surgeon's Biography To Be Published in Leading Journal

Dr Shah is also one of the very few surgeons who, with his dominion and moxie, has performed general, hernia, laparoscopic, metabolic surgeries making him one of the most integrated surgeons in the world.With a repertoire of expedients and continuously seeking to transfer knowledge so as to help overcome challenges in the field of bariatric surgery and obesity, Dr Shashank Shah is leading Indias march in creating awareness that bariatric surgery is the need of the hour to fight obesity and diabetes.

Dr Shashank Shah - The First Bariatric Surgeon's Biography To Be Published in Leading Journal
On January 06, 2021, the renowned IFSO site published a biography of the leading Indian Bariatric Surgeon, Dr Shashank Shah. The article in Springer Link chronicled Dr Shah's journey in pioneering laparoscopic bariatric surgery and his impact in the field. What assumes significant importance is the simple fact that IFSO - The International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders - is a leading Federation of 72 official member societies which are national associations of bariatric surgeons and health professionals; it also has individual members. Also, only highly reputed surgeons and integrated health professionals have accrued a pride of place in the journal and it is, therefore, a momentous aspect for an individual to feature in it. And it comes as no surprise that Dr Shashank Shah, MBBS, MS, FAIS, FICS, became the first Asian Surgeon to feature in the IFSO journal.

This article shall put forth the highlights that make Dr Shashank Shah a frontiersman in the field of Obesity & Laparoscopic Surgery. Unmatched surgical skills - a trait that has earned Dr Shah a legion of plaudits - coupled with extensive experience in the testing and formidable field of metabolic & bariatric surgery have helped Dr Shashank Shah perform some of the most challenging surgeries in this field. It comes as no surprise that he has featured in the Limca Book of Records for 45 Hernia operations in 10 hours and World Book of Records & The India Book of Records as well as the Limca Book of Records for the highest weight loss of 214kgs from 300kgs to 96kgs in 4 years, besides having been accrued recognition at the highest level in the field (Having received numerous awards, like The first surgeon ever to receive the prestigious American Association's Vivian Fonseca Scholar Award - 2016, IIT Innovations Award for his Research in, ''Surgery for Type-2 Diabetes'' at IIT, Mumbai).

A pioneering researcher, Dr Shashank Shah has also been at the helm of affairs of various organizations related to Obesity, Bariatric Surgery and Diabetes and his extensive research in the fields resulted in an invitation to participate in the Innovations in Surgery, a video conference of the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, the USA in which 36 global universities were recipients to his presentation.

Director of Laparo-Obeso Centre (LOC), one of Asia's top-notch centres for bariatric surgery, Dr Shashank Shah also engages in a number of social activities by having trained and monitored over 2000 Indian & International surgeons and has travelled all over India and the world spreading the cause of Bariatric Surgery and Obesity. In India, Dr Shah has helped in establishing a number of centres to treat diabetes and obesity. He also has to his credit, that he has established the first Bariatric Surgery Training Centres for Surgeons. Dr Shashank Shah has over three decades of experience as a surgeon and has performed over 40,000 and 7,000 surgical and bariatric procedures respectively making him truly a trailblazer in the field of Bariatric Surgery & Obesity. Dr Shah is also one of the very few surgeons who, with his dominion and moxie, has performed general, hernia, laparoscopic, metabolic surgeries making him one of the most integrated surgeons in the world.

With a repertoire of expedients and continuously seeking to transfer knowledge so as to help overcome challenges in the field of bariatric surgery and obesity, Dr Shashank Shah is leading India's march in creating awareness that bariatric surgery is the need of the hour to fight obesity and diabetes. And he is championing this cause extensively.

Contact: Franklin Fernandes,, Director, InnoThoughts Systems Private Limited franklin@innothoughts.com Website: https://obesityasia.com/ Reference Links: Laparo Obeso Centre: https://obesityasia.com/ Springer Article: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11695-020-05138-3 Dr Shashank Shah: https://obesityasia.com/dr-shashank-shah-best-bariatric-surgeon-in-india/ Obesity Page: https://obesityasia.com/obesity-treatment/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494233/Dr_Shashank_Shah.jpg

Dr Shashank Shah - The First Bariatric Surgeon's Biography To Be Published in Leading Journal

On January 06, 2021, the renowned IFSO site published a biography of the leading Indian Bariatric Surgeon, Dr Shashank Shah. The article in Springer Link chronicled Dr Shahs journey in pioneering laparoscopic bariatric surgery and his impac...
