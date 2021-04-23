Blackpink’s Rosé named brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Blackpink's Rosé has been named the global brand ambassador of Tiffany & Co. alongside A-listers like Lupita Nyong'o, Elle Fanning, and Chinese actor-musician Jackson Yee. Rosé's first project with Tiffany & Co would be a digital campaign for the company's HardWear collection.

The Blackpink singer Rosé and solo K-pop artist Rosé said in her statement, "I've always loved wearing Tiffany jewelry. To be part of an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I am very honored and excited to be a part of the Hardwear campaign and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

She attributed her success to her mom, who has always been an inspiration for her. "She always looked like a boss with her dark red lipstick and perfectly styled hair, she was always my idol. I wanted to look like her when I grew up," saied the South Korean singer Rosé.

Tiffany's choose Rosé for "her bold personality and modern style influence" and as someone who symbolizes "the attitude and identity of the collection," as stated by the luxury jewelry brand.

In the HardWare campaign, Blackpink's Rosé wore a collection of 18K gold gauge link necklaces and pavé diamonds that are shown in the picture above. During May last year, she went to New York for the ads.

"When I visited New York for the first time, I was absolutely star-struck and blown away at all the tall buildings and busy streets. I hadn't noticed that all of my favorite movies were based in New York until I was right there. It was the city that I had fallen in love within the movies," said Rosé.

She continued, "And I love how the HardWear collection is inspired by the attitude of modern cities. As a city-lover myself, I couldn't explain a better reason as to why I instantly fell in love with the hardware collection and its mesmerizing shapes."

Recently, Rosé performed in a single album, entitled R, which was released on 12 March 2021. The song track became popular and received positive reviews throughout the world. The song 'On The Ground' received 41.6 million YouTube views within 24 hrs of the release, breaking all records on the social media platform. The golden voice vocalist, Blackpink's Queen Rosé currently holds the title as the most viewed South Korean music video.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on celebrities.

Also Read: The Capture Season 2: Will Carey expose Shaun & reveal actual CCTV footage?