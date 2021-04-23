Left Menu

Megan Thee Stallion announces she is going on a hiatus to 'recharge'

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she is taking some time off for self-care. The Grammy-winning hitmaker told her fans that is going on a hiatus to 'recharge' herself and 'will be back when it's time'.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she is taking some time off for self-care. The Grammy-winning hitmaker told her fans that is going on a hiatus to 'recharge' herself and 'will be back when it's time'. Megan shared the news with three futuristic-themed Instagram posts, which showed the 'WAP' singer attached to machines and a metallic ventilator. Another highly stylised clip showed her floating inside a glass cylinder, while the third post delivered a message on a laptop.

"Megan Thee Stallion is recharging. Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next," the text read. It seems like she won't even be using social media during her hiatus, as the post noted, "In her absence, [management] will manage all social media postings on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach."

The blinking blue text ended with a cryptic message for fans: "[[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain." The only other clue about what's next? Meg simply tweeted, "I'll be back when it's time" in addition to a fire emoji.

As per E! News, at her first-ever Grammys in March, Megan teased big plans for her future when speaking with the outlet, saying, "I really like to surprise the Hotties, so I will say y'all just better be ready for 'Hot Girl Summer Part 2.'" After her hiatus announcement, some fans are wondering if this is her secret way of revealing that new music is already on the way. On the first post, singer Charlie Xile took a shot at guessing, "New single, new feature, new album???"

Model Jerrika Karlae wrote, "I HAVE MY HOT GIRL BOOTS LACED UP, ILL BE WAITING ON YOU." And singer Chloe Bailey added, "love this." The 26-year-old rapper will need the period of regeneration before music festival season when she's scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Miami and Afro Nation Portugal in July as well as Bonnaroo and Parklike (the latter of which she's one of the headliners alongside Disclosure and Dave) in September.

The rapper has become one of the most in-demand artists due to the success of her hit song 'Savage' on TikTok and on the charts. She followed it up with Cardi B's 'WAP' in August. Another marker of her recent successes: She went on to win three Grammys at this year's ceremony. And as for the one category she lost, even winner Billie Eilish admitted it should've gone to "queen" Megan. (ANI)

