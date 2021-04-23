Left Menu

Rahul Mittra to produce web-series on Osho’s first secretary Ma Laxmi

Maxwell said he is excited to collaborate with Rahul Mittra Films Jar Pictures for the project.The vision and work of Osho and its revolutionary effect on Laxmi and his people needs to be widely understood.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:37 IST
Rahul Mittra to produce web-series on Osho’s first secretary Ma Laxmi

Film producer Rahul Mittra on Friday announced his next project, a series on Ma Yoga Laxmi, a secretary of controversial spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh.

Mittra, who has produced films like ''Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster'' series, ''Bullet Raja'', ''Sarkar 3'', ''Torbaaz'', among others has acquired rights of British author Rashid Maxwell’s best seller book ''The Only Life: Osho, Laxmi and a Journey of the Heart'' on Osho's first secretary. The series will be directed by Ranjan Chandel, who has helmed ''Bamfaad'', Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal's debut film.

The announcement comes a day after docu-film ''Searching for Sheela'', on Ma Anand Sheela, released on Netflix on April 22. Also, a documentary ''Wild Wild Country'' on Rajneesh has been made. Maxwell said he is excited to collaborate with Rahul Mittra Films & Jar Pictures for the project.

''The vision and work of Osho and its revolutionary effect on Laxmi and his people needs to be widely understood. I am excited that this project is being helmed by Rahul Mittra Films & Jar Pictures. I am sure full justice shall be done to this sensitive subject which has important consequences for society as a whole,” Maxwell said in a statement here.

Mittra said as a filmmaker he has always tried to look out for good content to back.

''Ma Laxmi’s story is what I want to tell and what the world needs to know. I want people to know that for Ma Laxmi, Osho was her only life. Even when her own protege Sheela usurped her position, Laxmi’s devotion to her master was total and absolute,'' Mittra said.

The yet-to-be-titled web series is in pre-production stage.

The series will be produced by Rahul Mittra Films and Jar Pictures with Osho World Foundation and Sanjay Grover serving as co-producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

13 bonded labourers rescued

Erode TN, Apr 23 A total of 13 bonded labourers have been rescued from a farmhouse near here, police said on Friday.The labourers were forced to work after one of their relatives could not repay Rs 27,000 she had borrowed from a person, the...

Spanish politics take nasty turn with mailed death threats

Most political parties in Spain put aside their differences Friday to contemn a series of death threats mailed to the countrys interior minister, the director of the Civil Guard police force and the leader of a far-left political party.But ...

Around 93,000 railway beneficiaries affected by COVID-19; 72 rail hospitals, 5,000 beds dedicated to their care: Rly Board Chairman.

Around 93,000 railway beneficiaries affected by COVID-19 72 rail hospitals, 5,000 beds dedicated to their care Rly Board Chairman....

J&J COVID-19 vaccine 'pause' reviewed, U.S. officials hope to resume shots

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet again on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, as senior U.S. health officials prepare for a green light.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021