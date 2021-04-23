Left Menu

American TV star Cassie Randolph, the former girlfriend of 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood recently addressed her ex coming out as gay.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:08 IST
Cassie Randolph addresses ex Colton Underwood coming out as gay
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American TV star Cassie Randolph, the former girlfriend of 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood recently addressed her ex coming out as gay. According to Page Six, the 25-year-old star commenced her YouTube video blog posted on Thursday by saying thanks to fans for their support on "the topic in the media that brought [her] name up" but said she is not ready to fully address it just yet.

"I simply needed to tell you that I am not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now." "There is a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward," she said.

She added, "If I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know." The California native vied for Underwood's affections on Season 23 of 'The Bachelor,' which premiered in January 2019.

Just as a week ago, Underwood, who also has dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, came out to Robin Roberts during a pre-taped interview on 'Good Morning America.' Underwood said, "I have run from myself for a long time. I have hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

As revealed by Page Six, during Underwood's sensational season of the long-running ABC franchise, he scandalously crossed the fence after Randolph dumped him. Underwood, who talked genuinely about his virginity on the show, later reconciled with Randolph sans a commitment. Underwood later disclosed in his 2020 journal, 'The First Time,' that he lost his virginity while shooting 'The Bachelor,' and had parted from Randolph months after the show wrapped.

Last May, the couple called it quits. "With all that we have gone through, we have a unique bond that will consistently be there. I love Colton definitely and I have an enormous amount of respect for him," Randolph wrote on social media at that point.

Soon after the split, however, Randolph recorded a restraining order against Underwood and claimed he had been following her. Page Six occupied the court docs in September in which Randolph claimed Underwood was harassing her with "unsettling" text messages and planted a GPS beacon on her vehicle. Randolph dropped the restraining order against Underwood in November.

"Today Cassie requested that the court excuse the impermanent controlling request against me. Both of us had the option to agree to address any of Cassie's interests" Underwood told TMZ at that point. "I do not really accept that Cassie did anything incorrectly in petitioning for the limiting requests and furthermore accept she acted in accordance with good faith. I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

