Caitlyn Jenner announces she's contesting for California governor

American reality TV star and former athlete Caitlyn Jenner on Friday (local time) that she is running for governor of California.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:58 IST
Caitlyn Jenner. Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star and former athlete Caitlyn Jenner on Friday (local time) that she is running for governor of California. As per Page Six, the 'Staying aware of the Kardashians' star, longtime Republican, filed paperwork for the initial stage to challenge challenge Democratic incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election.

"I'm in!" she announced on Twitter. The 71-year-old star has a group of prominent GOP specialists behind her, Axios detailed. They include Tony Fabrizio, a pollster who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and Steven Cheung, a previous Trump White House helper who also a part of Arnold Schwarzenegger's group during the star's effective 2003 election.

Jenner's close friend, Brad Parscale, Trump's former campaign manager, helped assemble her group, however, he doesn't anticipate playing an official role on the campaign. In an explanation, transgender rights activist slammed Newsom for his "over-restrictive lockdown" during the COVID-19 pandemic and whined that the Golden State's taxes are "too high."

"For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision," she said. She added: "This isn't the California we know. This is Gavin Newsom's California, where he arranges us to remain at home yet goes out to supper with his lobbyist friends."

Page Six reported that Jenner's website went live on Friday morning, highlighting a large number of campaign goodies available to be purchased, including a couple of stemless 'Caitlyn for California' wine glasses for USD 35 and matching 'drink coolers' for USD 15. A campaign adviser told Axios that Jenner, a transsexual rights activist and Olympic gold-winning decathlete, has solid name recognition and is "very socially liberal."

"She's running as somebody that is socially liberal and fiscally conservative," the advisor said. Per Page Six, Jenner said she will officially declare her bid in the coming weeks.

The outlet reported that the hypothesis of Jenner's appointment whirled recently as Newsom saw his approval ratings plummet as a result of his heavy-handed handling of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

