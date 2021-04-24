Left Menu

F. Gary Gray to direct Vin Diesel-starrer 'Muscle'

STXfilms has set American film director-producer, F. Gary Gray, to helm Vin Diesel in the action-comedy 'Muscle', which will go on floors later this year.

Vin Diesel. Image Credit: ANI

STXfilms has set American film director-producer, F. Gary Gray, to helm Vin Diesel in the action-comedy 'Muscle', which will go on floors later this year. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the logline is being kept under wraps. The latest draft of the screenplay is written by John Swetnam and Malcolm Spellman, with the original script written by Scott Taylor and Wesley Jermaine Johnson.

Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips will produce, along with Diesel and Samantha Vincent for One Race Films. Apart from directing, Gray will also serve as an executive producer. Drew Simon and Kevin Sauer will oversee for STX. Diesel and Gray developed a rapport making 2017's 'The Fate of the Furious', a film that grossed more than USD 1.2 billion in the global box office. Diesel also starred in Gray's 2003 action-thriller 'A Man Apart'.

Apart from 'Muscle', Gray is set to direct video game adaptation 'Saints Row' and is also attached to direct 'M.A.S.K.' for Paramount and Hasbro. Diesel will next be seen in long-delayed 'F9' and was recently attached to star in a feature adaptation of the popular tabletop game Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots. (ANI)

