CIC Demands Clarity from BPCL on Diesel Sales Misconduct

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has intervened in a case involving diesel sales by Delhi petrol pumps outside their authorized areas. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has been instructed to provide an affidavit confirming whether any penal actions were taken against accused dealers.

This directive arose following a complaint from a Noida businessman who alleged that dealers, permitted to sell only within Delhi, had been supplying diesel into neighboring Uttar Pradesh regions like Noida and Ghaziabad under questionable circumstances.

BPCL maintained that no punitive orders have been issued against these dealers, a fact they did not clearly communicate initially. Consequently, the CIC found BPCL's initial response inadequate and has called for an explicit statement and affidavit to update the situation accurately.

