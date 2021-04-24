Left Menu

'Seeti Maar' from Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release soon

After the recent trailer launch of the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:09 IST
Cover of 'Seeti Maar' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After the recent trailer launch of the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', actor Disha Patani, who plays the female lead in the upcoming movie announced that its first song 'Seeti Maar' will be releasing soon. The 28-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the cover art of the movie's first song, featuring a silhouette of her, along with the caption, "Turn up the volume, aur ho jao tayaar, Kyunki ab aayega, Radhe aur Diya ka #SeetimaarOutSoon."

The song 'Seeti Maar' is reportedly an official remake of the original number that sees Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde grooving to its beats. The music of the new track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmad. Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur are the vocalists with Shaikh Jani Basha as the choreographer of the song. Taking the internet by storm, the trailer of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' had shattered all records with over 30 million views within 12 hours of its release on YouTube.

The trailer gave audiences a glimpse of everything that's in store including adrenaline-pumping action sequences, signature one-liners, catchy music and dance moves that become nationwide trends and drove the digital platform into a frenzy. Interestingly, while it became the fastest Bollywood trailer to reach 100k likes in a record time of 10 minutes, it is also the first Indian film to have a multi-format release.

The film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators. The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown. 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

