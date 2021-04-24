Karisma Kapoor sends birthday wish to Sachin Tendulkar with priceless throwback pic, says 'Time really flies'

Refreshing memories from past on the 48th birthday of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor on Saturday posted a priceless throwback picture from 'Andaaz Apna Apna' mahurat with the legendary batsman and Salman Khan. The 'Lajja' star took to Instagram and relived memories with Tendulkar by sharing a monochromatic picture with the former cricketer and her co-star star amid the shoot of the 1994 comedy-drama.

The photo sees Karisma as she smiles while posing along with the 'Wanted' actor and former cricketer as they were present at the Mahurat of the movie. In the picture, Karisma looks gorgeous as ever as she donned a white suit and jewellery, while Salman is seen sporting a white crew-neck T-shirt and a pair of high waist pants. Sachin is seen donning a collared T-shirt with prints and a pair of denim as he smilingly glared into the lens.

Reminiscing about the sweet memories at the event and sending birthday wishes to Sachin, the 'Raja Hindustani' actor wrote, "Such wonderful memories from the muhurat of Andaz Apna Apna. Time really flies. Happy Birthday, @sachintendulkar. #throwback #preciousmoments." Celebrity followers including Malaika Arora and more than 20,000 fans liked the post within 17 minutes of being posted.

Scores of fans left red heart and heart shapes eyes emoticons as they adored the photo. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record for being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches. He was last seen in Road Safety World Series this year where he led India Legends to the title. (ANI)

