Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor sends birthday wish to Sachin Tendulkar with priceless throwback pic, says 'Time really flies'

Refreshing memories from past on the 48th birthday of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor on Saturday posted a priceless throwback picture from 'Andaaz Apna Apna' mahurat with the legendary batsman and Salman Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 19:13 IST
Karisma Kapoor sends birthday wish to Sachin Tendulkar with priceless throwback pic, says 'Time really flies'
Picture shared by Karisma Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Refreshing memories from past on the 48th birthday of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor on Saturday posted a priceless throwback picture from 'Andaaz Apna Apna' mahurat with the legendary batsman and Salman Khan. The 'Lajja' star took to Instagram and relived memories with Tendulkar by sharing a monochromatic picture with the former cricketer and her co-star star amid the shoot of the 1994 comedy-drama.

The photo sees Karisma as she smiles while posing along with the 'Wanted' actor and former cricketer as they were present at the Mahurat of the movie. In the picture, Karisma looks gorgeous as ever as she donned a white suit and jewellery, while Salman is seen sporting a white crew-neck T-shirt and a pair of high waist pants. Sachin is seen donning a collared T-shirt with prints and a pair of denim as he smilingly glared into the lens.

Reminiscing about the sweet memories at the event and sending birthday wishes to Sachin, the 'Raja Hindustani' actor wrote, "Such wonderful memories from the muhurat of Andaz Apna Apna. Time really flies. Happy Birthday, @sachintendulkar. #throwback #preciousmoments." Celebrity followers including Malaika Arora and more than 20,000 fans liked the post within 17 minutes of being posted.

Scores of fans left red heart and heart shapes eyes emoticons as they adored the photo. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record for being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches. He was last seen in Road Safety World Series this year where he led India Legends to the title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Playing well against Rashid Khan going to be key for us, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that playing spinner Rashid Khan will be the key factor in their next game against SunRisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their last match and will be ...

Rugby-England edge France to earn third straight Women’s Six Nations title

England sealed a third consecutive Womens Six Nations title after edging France 10-6 in an absorbing game at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday. Poppy Cleall charged over the try line in the final minute of the first half and Emily Scarratt added...

Get budget-friendly 1-ton ACs on no cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune Maharashtra India, April 24 ANINewsVoir The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering air conditioners on discounts and exciting cashback deals. Customers who are looking to purchase an AC for a small-sized room can opt for the 1 t...

ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings

Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader Saturday in the Indonesian capital, Indonesias president said.The le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021